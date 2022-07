A MACY, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR ASSAULTING A POLICE OFFICER.

35-YEAR-OLD SANTANA MCCAULEY WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA TO 28 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

PROSECUTORS SAY LAST DECEMBER 2ND IN MACY, MCCAULEY FLED FROM A TRAFFIC STOP, DRIVING THROUGH A BACK YARD, ONTO A SIDEWALK, AND THEN DROVE AT A POLICE CAR.

MCCAULEY THEN RAN FROM OFFICERS INTO A RESIDENCE.

AFTER OFFICERS HANDCUFFED MCCAULEY, HE THEN HEADBUTTED AN OFFICER.