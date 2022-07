HY-VEE PLANS C-E-O SWITCH

THE C-E-O OF HY-VEE — IOWA’S LARGEST EMPLOYER — WILL STEP DOWN FROM THAT POST ON SEPTEMBER 30TH.

RANDY EDEKER HAS BEEN THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF HY-VEE SINCE 2012.

HE’S CHOSEN AARON WIESE, A CHEROKEE NATIVE, TO TAKE OVER AS C-E-O ON OCTOBER FIRST.

WIESE STARTED AT HY-VEE IN 1993 WHEN HE WAS IN COLLEGE AND OVER THE PAST DECADE WIESE HAS HELD A VARIETY OF EXECUTIVE ROLES IN THE COMPANY.

A COMPANY NEWS RELEASE SAYS WIESE WILL FOCUS ON DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS AND WILL REPORT TO EDEKER, WHO’LL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF HY-VEE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS.