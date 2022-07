TESTIMONY BEGINS AT EVANS MURDER TRIAL

TESTIMONY IS UNDERWAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF 18-YEAR OLD DWIGHT EVANS OF SIOUX CITY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

EVANS IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET IN SIOUX CITY IN MAY OF 2021.

OPENING STATEMENTS WERE PRESENTED WITH ASSISTANT WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JACKLYN FOX SPEAKING FOR THE PROSECUTION:

EVANS4 OC………ARMED WITH INTENT. :31

DEFENSE ATTORNEY MIKE ADAMS TOLD JURORS THAT WHILE VIDEO EVIDENCE WILL SHOW EVANS SHOOTING HARRISON, IT WAS BECAUSE HE WAS DEFENDING LAWRENCE CANADY, WHO WAS FIGHTING WITH HARRISON OUTSIDE OF THE BAR:

EVANS5 OC………OF MR. CANADY. :33

CANADY WAS SENTENCED IN FEBRUARY TO 16 YEARS IN PRISON FOR VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER, WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING BODILY INJURY AND SERIOUS ASSAULT IN HARRISON’S DEATH.

THE FIRST WITNESSES CALLED BY THE PROSECUTION THURSDAY INCLUDED THE BARTENDER AND BOUNCER ON DUTY AT THE BAR AT THE TIME OF THE SHOOTING, AS WELL AS PEOPLE WHO WERE THERE.