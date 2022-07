JASON KERSNER NAMED MUSKETEERS NEW COACH

THE CLARK CUP CHAMPION SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS HAVE HIRED A NEW HEAD COACH.

JASON KERSNER, WAS INTRODUCED AS THE HOCKEY TEAM’S NEW COACH THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

KERSNER COMES TO SIOUX CITY FROM THE NEW JERSEY ROCKETS JUNIOR A TEAM AND IS VERY FAMILIAR WITH THE MUSKETEERS, WHERE HE SERVED AS AN ASSISTANT COACH LATE IN 2021.

KERSNER HAS OCCASIONALY HELPED SIOUX CITY IN DIFFERENT ROLES DATING BACK TO 2009.

HE WAS HERE DURING MINICAMP AND WITH THE TEAM’S 40 MAN CAMP STARTING TODAY (THURSDAY), HE WILL QUICKLY BECOME ACQUAINTED WITH HIS PLAYERS:

KERSNER COACHED NEW JERSEY THE PAST TWO YEARS WITH A 74% WINNING PERCENTAGE.

HE CO-AUTHORED “THE MENTAL GAME OF ICE HOCKEY” AND SPEAKS TO TEAMS AT ALL LEVELS ON BUILDING CULTURE.