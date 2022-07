BEES ARE BUZZING AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR

ACTIVITY IS LITERALLY BUZZING IN THE UPPER LEVEL OF THE ROUND BARN AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR THIS WEEK.

DEAN AND BARB JOHNSON HAVE SET UP TWO WORKING BEE HIVES AND THE INSECTS ARE BUSY MAKING HONEY.

THE JOHNSON’S GOT STARTED IN THE BEE BUSINESS SEVEN YEARS AGO AT THEIR HOME NEAR MERRILL:

BEES1: OC……AND SELLS IT. :19

THE HIVES HAVE CLEAR GLASS SIDES SO YOU CAN WATCH THE BEES IN ACTION.

THEY ENTER AND EXIT THROUGH TUBING EXTENDING OUT OF THE HIVES TO THE OUTSIDE OF THE ROUND BARN:

BEES2 OC……….AROUND TOWN. :17

THE BEES THEN RETURN TO THEIR HIVES AT THE FAIR.

YOU CAN REGISTER FOR A FREE JAR OF HONEY WHEN YOU STOP BY THE ROUND BARN TO CHECK OUT THE EXHIBIT.