SOUTH SIOUX MAN CHARGED IN APARTMENT STANDOFF

CRIMINAL CHARGES HAVE BEEN FILED AGAINST A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN WHO WAS SHOT BY A POLICE OFFICER AT AN APARTMENT IN THAT CITY DURING AN INCIDENT LAST THURSDAY NIGHT.

61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCKLUDING USE OF A DEADL UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM, CRIMINAL ATTEMPT,,TERRORISTIC THREATS, POSSESSION OF A SHORT RIFLE OR SHORT SHOTGUN, OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER AND DISTURBING THE PEACE.

GERMEK ALLEGEDLY DISPLAYED A SAWED OFF SHOTGUN OR RIFLE AND THREATENED PARAMEDICS WHO HAD RESPONDED TO A CALL AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS THE EVENING OF JULY 21ST.

POLICE EVACUATED THE BUILDING AND SAY WHEN GERMEK FIRED HIS WEAPON AT THEM, AN OFFICER RESPONDED AND SHOT THE SUSPECT, WHO SUSTAINED A NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY.

GERMEK IS IN CUSTODY IN THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL.