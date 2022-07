SIOUXLAND UNITED WAY PRESENTS TOP BUSINESS AWARDS

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND SAID THANK YOU TO SOME MAJOR BUSINESS SUPPORTERS AT THEIR ANNUAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS LUNCHEON ON WEDNESDAY AT THE SOUTH SIOUX MARRIOTT.

OVER 30 BUSINESSES INCREASED THEIR GIVING TO UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND BY 25 PERCENT OR MORE.

THREE BUSINESSES WERE PRESENTED AWARDS AS THE SMALL, MEDIUM, AND MAJOR SIZED BUSINESSES OF THE YEAR.

BAIRD, WHICH PROVIDES FINANCIAL SERVICES, WAS RECOGNIZED AS THE 2022 SMALL SIZED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR.

THE KING, REINSCH, PROSSER & COMPANY ACCOUNTING FIRM WAS RECOGNIZED AS THE MEDIUM SIZED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR.

TYSON FRESH MEATS WAS RECOGNIZED AS THE MAJOR SIZED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR.

THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND WILL KICK OFF THEIR ANNUAL CAMPAIGN AT 7:30 A.M. ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 11TH AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY.