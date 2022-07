AN IOWA COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO FILL THE VACANCY ON THE STATE SUPREME COURT.

JUDGE DAVID MAY OF POLK CITY WAS ONE OF THE THREE CANDIDATES SENT TO THE GOVERNOR BY THE STATE JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSION.

MAY HAS BEEN ON THE COURT OF APPEALS SINCE 2019.

HE SAYS HE INTENDS TO DECIDE CASES BASED ON THE LAW AS WRITTEN AND WITH WHAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THE U-S AND IOWA CONSTITUTIONS.

MAY HAD BEEN A FINALIST TO FILL THE PREVIOUS IOWA SUPREME COURT VACANCY TWO YEARS AGO.