THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL MAINTAIN ITS ACCREDITATION FROM CALEA, WHICH IS THE COMMISSION ON THE ACCREDITATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES.

THIS IS THE 9TH TIME THE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED THE AWARD, WHICH IS FOR A FOUR YEAR PERIOD OF TIME.

CALEA IS THE GOLD STANDARD FOR PUBLIC SAFETY AGENCIES, AND THE CERTIFICATION MEANS THE CITY’S POLICE DEPARTMENT MEETS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF LAW ENFORCEMENT PRACTICES AND STANDARDS.