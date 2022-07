ROUND BARN HIGHLIGHTS WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE

THE BEST FIVE DAYS OF SUMMER ARE ABOUT TO GET UNDERWAY IN LE MARS WITH THE START OF THE ANNUAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR.

ONE OF THE FAIR HIGHLIGHTS EACH YEAR IS A VISIT TO THE ROUND BARN.

JORDAN SITZMANN OF THE LE MARS CHAMBER AG COMMITTEE SAYS THIS YEAR’S THEME IS “WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE”:

SITZMANN SAYS THE ROUND BARN AND ITS ICONIC LOOK HAS ATTRACTED FAIR GOERS FOR DECADES:

SITZMANN SAYS THE WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE, BUT OFTEN DO NOT GET THE RECOGNITION THEY DESERVE.

BESIDES THOSE EXHIBITS, PHOTOS OF 100 DIFFERENT BARNS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WILL ALSO BE ON DISPLAY.