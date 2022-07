PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR BEGINS IN LE MARS

THE BEST FIVE DAYS OF SUMMER GET UNDERWAY IN LE MARS WEDNESDAY WITH THE START OF THE ANNUAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR.

FAIR BOARD MEMBER CANDICE NASH SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF NEW THINGS TO CHECK OUT, INCLUDING A SPECTACULAR COMPETITION THIS SATURDAY IN THE GRANDSTAND ARENA:

ALL OF YOUR FAVORITE FAIR FOOD IS BACK THIS YEAR, PLUS SOMETHING NEW ON THE MENU:

ALL OF THE FOOD VENDORS AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR ARE NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS, AND FOR MOST OF THOSE GROUPS IT’S THEIR MAJOR FUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR.

THERE ARE ALSO OTHER ATTRACTIONS LIKE THE OLD SCHOOLHOUSE:

THAT’S JUST PART OF THE MANY ATTRACTIONS AT THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY FAIR FROM NOW THROUGH JULY 31ST IN LE MARS.