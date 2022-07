GAS PRICES DROP UNDER $4 A GALLON IN SOME LOCATIONS

GASOLINE PRICES IN IOWA ARE STARTING TO FALL UNDER FOUR DOLLARS A GALLON IN SOME PLACES.

MEREDITH MITTS OF TRIPLE-A-IOWA, SAYS PUMP PRICES PEAKED IN MID-JUNE AND HAVE BEEN SLOWLY DROPPING SINCE THEN:

THE CURRENT NATIONAL AVERAGE PRICE FOR GAS IS $4.32 A GALLON, WHICH IS 26 CENTS HIGHER THAN IN IOWA.

MITTS SAYS THE STEADY DECLINE IS DUE IN PART TO A LOW DEMAND FOR GAS:

PRICES HIT AN ALL-TIME STATE HIGH OF $4.76 A GALLON ON JUNE 15TH,

TRIPLE-A SAYS THE MOST EXPENSIVE GAS IN IOWA IS IN COUNCIL BLUFFS AT $4.27 A GALLON, WHILE IT’S THE CHEAPEST IN THE QUAD CITIES AT $3.88.