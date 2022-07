DEAD CARP WASHING UP ON STORM LAKE SHORES

DEAD FISH ARE WASHING UP ON THE SHORE OF STORM LAKE.

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES FISHERIES BIOLOGIST BEN WALLACE SAYS AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INDICATES JUST ONE SPECIES OF FISH IS AFFECTED.

WALLACE SAYS THOUSANDS OF DEAD CARP HAVE BEEN FOUND ALONG STORM LAKE’S SHORE THOUGH.

WALLACE HOPES TO FIND A LAB TO TEST SAMPLE FISH TO GAIN MORE INFORMATION.

HE SAYS THE KILL COULD LAST A COUPLE MORE WEEKS BEFORE THE DISEASE RUNS ITS COURSE.

HE DOES NOT EXPECT OTHER SPECIES OF FISH IN STORM LAKE TO BE IMPACTED.