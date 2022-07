TRI-STATE SENATORS HOPE TO EASE PILOT SHORTAGE

A SHORTAGE OF PILOTS IS ONE OF THE REASONS AIRLINES HAVE HAD TO CANCEL OR DELAY FLIGHTS IN RECENT WEEKS.

U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA HAS JOINED COLLEAGUES IN INTRODUCING THE LET EXPERIENCED PILOTS FLY ACT.

THE LEGISLATION WOULD RAISE THE MANDATORY COMMERCIAL PILOT RETIREMENT AGE FROM AGE 65 TO 67.

THUNE SAYS PROVIDING AN OPPORTUNITY FOR HIGHLY QUALIFIED, EXPERIENCED PILOTS TO CONTINUE FLYING PAST AGE 65 IS A SENSIBLE WAY TO ALLEVIATE THESE CHALLENGES WHILE TRAINING PROGRAMS RECOVER FROM THE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC.

THE LEGISLATION WAS LED BY SOUTH CAROLINA SENATOR LINDSAY GRAHAM AND WAS ALSO CO-SPONSORED BY DEB FISCHER OF NEBRASKA AND CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA,