SIOUX CITY WOMAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

34-YEAR-OLD ABBY BRINGMAN WAS SENTENCED TO FIVE YEARS AND FOUR MONTHS IN PRISON AFTER PLEADING GUILTY TO DISTRIBUTING METHAMPHETAMINE.

PROSECUTORS SAY BRINGMAN AND OTHERS DISTRIBUTED MORE THAN 20 POUNDS OF METH FROM JANUARY THROUGH SEPTEMBER OF 2021.

SHE WASARRESTED LAST SEPTEMBER 29TH WHILE RETRIEVING A FIVE-POUND PACKAGE OF METHAMPHETAMINE THAT WAS DELIVERED BY THE US POSTAL SERVICE FROM HER SUPPLIER IN CALIFORNIA.

BRINGMAN WAS ALSO FOUND IN POSSESSION OF ANOTHER POUND AND A HALF OF METH IN HER VEHICLE.

AGENTS ALSO SEIZED MORE THAN $22,000 FROM BRINGMAN AND HER RESIDENCE.