NEW COVID CASES RISING IN IOWA

NEW COVID-19 CASES HAVE BEEN RISING IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND ACROSS THE STATE RECENTLY.

LAST WEEK’S NUMBERS SHOWED 6627 NEW POSITIVE TESTS IN IOWA WITH 267 HERE IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, IS KEEPING TABS ON HOW CASES ARE TRENDING:

COVID25 OC………THAT’S GOT COVID. :13

BROCK SAYS THE PRECAUTIONS TO TAKE ARE THE SAME AS WE HAVE FOLLOWED SINCE THE PANDEMIC STARTED IN 2020:

COVID26 OC………A LITTLE BIT. :11

STATE FIGURES SHOW THAT 57.3% OF WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE FULLY VACCINATED.

THAT COMPARES TO 62 AND A HALF PERCENT STATEWIDE IN IOWA.