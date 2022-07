MONKEYPOX CASE CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY COUNTY

THE FIRST CASE OF MONKEYPOX HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

TYLER BROCK OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS IT’S AN ISOLATED CASE:

BROCK SAYS THERE IS VERY LITTLE RISK TO MOST MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC:

THE STATE OF IOWA HAS ABOUT SIX-HUNDRED DOSES OF MONKEYPOX VACCINE.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THOSE WHO’VE BEEN EXPOSED TO THE VIRUS ARE BEING PRIORITIZED FOR VACCINATION.

AS OF SUNDAY, MORE THAN THREE-THOUSAND CASES HAD BEEN CONFIRMED IN THE U.S.,