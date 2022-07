JURY SELECTION TO BEGIN IN EVANS MURDER TRIAL

JURY SELECTION BEGINS TUESDAY MORNING IN THE TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY TEEN CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A MAN OUTSIDE OF A WESTSIDE BAR IN MAY OF 2021.

18-YEAR OLD DWIGHT EVANS IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 22-YEAR-OLD MARTEZ HARRISON OUTSIDE OF UNCLE DAVE’S BAR ON WEST 3RD STREET.

INVESTIGATORS SAY HARRISON WAS OUTSIDE THE BAR WAITING FOR A RIDE WHEN AN ARGUMENT BEGAN WITH ANOTHER DEFENDANT, LAWRENCE CANADY.

WHEN HARRISON’S GIRLFRIEND ARRIVED TO PICK HIM UP, CANADY ASSAULTED HER AND HARRISON THEN BEGAN FIGHTING WITH CANADY.

POLICE SAY EVANS ALLEGEDLY THEN SHOT HARRISON TWICE WITH A HANDGUN AT CLOSE RANGE.

CANADY WAS SENTENCED IN FEBRUARY TO 16 YEARS IN PRISON FOR VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER, WILLFUL INJURY CAUSING BODILY INJURY AND SERIOUS ASSAULT IN HARRISON’S DEATH.