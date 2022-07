INVESTIGATION OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY SHOOTING CONTINUES

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THEIR INVESTIGATION INTO AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE BETWEEN A SUSPECT AND A SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER LAST THURSDAY NIGHT IN THAT CITY IS CONTINUING.

THE SUSPECT, 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK, WAS SHOT IN THAT EXCHANGE AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS.

THE INCIDENT STARTED WHEN PARAMEDICS RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A POSSIBLE OVERDOSE AT THAT APARTMENT COMPLEX AND THEN FLED WHEN GERMEK ALLEGEDLY THREATENED THEM WITH A FIREARM.

POLICE SAY WHEN THEY RESPONDED TO SECURE THE BUILDING AND EVACUATE OTHER RESIDENTS, GERMEK OPENED FIRE.

AN OFFICER RETURNED FIRE, WOUNDING GERMEK. WHO WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL AND TAKEN TO JAIL.

HE WAS LATER HOSPITALIZED AGAIN FOR A MEDICAL CONDITION UNRELATED TO THE INCIDENT.

THE STATE PATROL SAID MONDAY AFTERNOON THAT NO SPECIFIC CHARGES HAD BEEN FILED AGAINST GERMEK YET.

THEY COULD NOT CONFIRM IF GERMEK WAS STILL IN THE HOSPITAL.

THE UNIDENTIFIED OFFICER WHO FIRED THE SHOT IS ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE.