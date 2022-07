SGT. BLUFF HAILS SUCCESS OF RAGBRAI KICKOFF

LIFE IN SERGEANT BLUFF IS GETTING BACK TO NORMAL TODAY AFTER THOUSANDS OF BIKE RIDERS PEDALLED OUT OF TOWN SUNDAY MORNING ON THE START OF THEIR WEEK LONG RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

ERIN EDLUND OF THE CITY’S RAGBRAI COMMITTEE SAYS THE CITY STREETS WERE LINED WITH RESIDENTS SUNDAY MORNING TO WISH THE RIDERS WELL ON THE FIRST DAY OF THE REGISTERS ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE:

ON SATURDAY NIGHT, AREA RESIDENTS JOINED THE RIDERS WHO CAME FROM ALL OVER AMERICA AND AT LEAST SIX OTHER COUNTRIES TO ENJOY CONCERTS, FOOD AND OTHER FUN AND GAMES.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS STAYED SOUTH OF THE CITY AND EDLUND SAYS EMERGENCY PLANS THAT WERE IN PLACE DIDN’T HAVE TO BE USED:

AND WITH THE RIDERS SAFELY ON THEIR WAY TO IDA GROVE SUNDAY, THE TOWN STARTED TO REOPEN STREETS AND GET READY FOR A NORMAL MONDAY:

EDLUND SAYS THEY WILL HAVE TOTAL NUMBERS FOR ATTENDEES SOMETIME MONDAY.

SHE AND THE OTHER COMMITTEE MEMBERS PLAN ON HAVING A LITTLE DOWNTIME FOLLOWING MONTHS OF PREPARATION FOR THE EVENT.