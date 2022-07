WHILE THE COST OF GASOLINE REMAINS HIGH IN GENERAL, PRICES ARE CONTINUING TO DROP.

TRIPLE-A, IOWA REPORTS THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR-UNLEADED GAS ON FRIDAY WAS FOUR DOLLARS, 16 CENTS A GALLON.

THAT’S 13 CENTS CHEAPER THAN IT WAS THE PREVIOUS WEEK.

THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS AT FOUR-41 A GALLON.

THE CHEAPEST GAS ON AVERAGE IN IOWA CAN BE FOUND IN HENRY COUNTY AT THREE-89 A GALLON.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE AVERAGE GAS PRICE WAS IN ADAMS COUNTY AT FOUR-54 A GALLON.