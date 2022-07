ERNST BLOCKS BILL BY MINNESOTA SENATORS

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JONI ERNST FROM IOWA BLOCKED A REQUEST LATE LAST WEEK FROM MINNESOTA DEMOCRATS AMY KLOBUCHAR AND TINA SMITH FOR AN IMMEDIATE VOTE IN THE U-S SENATE ON PERMANENTLY FUNDING BIRTH CONTROL SERVICES AT 550 MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR.

KLOBUCHAR TOLD HER COLLEAGUES, EVERYONE SHOULD BE ABLE TO AGREE THAT WOMEN HAVE ACCESS TO BASIC HEALTH SERVICES UNDER TITLE 10.

SHE DESCRIBED IT AS A PROVISION THAT WAS CREATED AND PASSED DURING A REPUBLICAN ADMINISTRATION THAT UNDERSTOOD THAT WOMEN SHOULD BE ABLE TO HAVE ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE.

ERNST CALLED THE BILL A FIVE-BILLION-DOLLAR GIFT FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD AND OTHER ABORTION-RELATED PROVIDERS.

