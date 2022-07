A POND IMPROVEMENT PROJECT IS UNDERWAY AT THE HILLVIEW RECREATION AREA JUST WEST OF HINTON.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY COUNTY ENGINEER TOM ROHE SAYS DREDGING HAS BEEN TAKING PLACE:

ROHE SAYS NO RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING FISHING AND SWIMMING, ARE ALLOWED IN OR NEAR THE POND WHILE THE DREDGING IS UNDER WAY.

HE SAYS THE DREDGING SHOULD IMPROVE THE WATER QUALITY:

THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR ANOTHER TWO WEEKS.