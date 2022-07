AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY MAQUOKETA VICTIMS (Update)

RELATIVES HAVE SET UP A FUNDRAISER TO CREATE A TRUST FUND FOR THE NINE YEAR OLD BOY WHO SURVIVED THE SHOOTING AT A STATE PARK THAT KILLED HIS PARENTS AND YOUNGER SISTER. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

THE SUSPECTED SHOOTER WAS A 23-YEAR-OLD FROM NEBRASKA WHO WAS FOUND DEAD OF A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND IN A WOODED AREA OF THE PARK, SOME DISTANCE FROM THE CAMPGROUND.

HE HAD BEEN CAMPING IN THE PARK WITH HIS PARENTS.

THE SUSPECT’S FATHER TOLD THE DES MOINES REGISTER IN AN EMAIL THAT HE HEARD THE GUNSHOTS AND THE SHOUTS OF THE NINE-YEAR-OLD BOY YELLING FOR HELP.

UPDATED 9:15 A.M. 7/25/22

AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS OF THE TRIPLE-HOMICIDE LAST WEEK AT MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK.

THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IDENTIFIED THE TWO ADULT VICTIMS AS TYLER AND SARAH SCHMIDT OF CEDAR FALLS, WHO WERE EACH 42-YEARS-OLD, ALONG WITH 6-YEAR-OLD LULU SCHMIDT OF CEDAR FALLS.

A SUSPECT, WHOSE BODY WAS FOUND ELSEWHERE IN THE PARK, WAS IDENTIFIED OF 23-YEAR-OLD ORLANDO SHERWIN OF NEBRASKA.

HE DIED OF AN APPARENT SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND.

IT’S NOT KNOWN IF THE VICTIMS AND SHERWIN KNEW EACH OTHER.

THE IOWA MEDICAL EXAMINER WILL CONDUCT AUTOPSIES OF THE SCHMIDT FAMILY AND SHERWIN.