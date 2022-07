THREE FOUND DEAD AT MAQUOKETA CAVES CAMPGROUND

THREE PEOPLE WERE FOUND SHOT TO DEATH IN THE CAMPGROUND AT MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK EARLY THIS (FRIDAY) MORNING.

AUTHORITIES SAY A SUSPECT HAS BEEN FOUND DEAD OF A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

