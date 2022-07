TEMPORARY TRAIL CLOSURE FOR BATTERY PARK CONCERTS

A PORTION OF THE PERRY CREEK TRAIL FROM 5TH STREET TO 3RD STREET ON THE WEST EDGE OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO THE HARD ROCK CASINO’S BATTERY PARK CONCERT ON SATURDAY.

THE TRAIL WILL BE CLOSED SATURDAY FROM 6:00 P.M. TO 11:00 P.M.

THE TEMPORARY CLOSURE HAS BEEN REQUIRED TO SECURE THE SITE DURING THE OUTDOOR CONCERTS.

THAT SECTION OF THE TRAIL WILL ALSO BE CLOSED FOR A CONCERT ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 12TH,

TEMPORARY TRAIL CLOSURES HAVE BEEN IN PLACE DURING EACH BATTERY PARK SUMMER CONCERT FOR THE PAST FIVE YEARS.