SGT BLUFF ROLLS OUT THE WELCOME MAT FOR RAGBRAI RIDERS

SERGEANT BLUFF IS QUICKLY FILLING UP WITH THOUSANDS OF VISITORS PREPARING FOR THE START OF THE ANNUAL RAGBRAI BICYCLE TREK ACROSS IOWA.

RON HANSON, CO-CHAIRMAN OF THE CITY’S RAGBRAI COMMITTEE, SAYS THE WHOLE TOWN IS HELPING TO MAKE THE RIDERS AND VISITORS FEEL WELCOME:

COMMITTEE MEMBER ANDREA JOHNSON SAYS THERE’S A LOT OF ACTIVITIES AND ENTERTAINMENT PLANNED FOR THE ATTENDEES, INCLUDING GOAT YOGA:

HOSPITALITY COORDINATOR CAROL CLARK ALSO HOPES PEOPLE WILL SHOW UP EARLY SUNDAY WHEN THE RIDERS BEGIN THEIR TREK ACROSS IOWA:

SUNDAY’S FIRST DAY RIDE HAS BIKERS MAKING THEIR WAY FROM SERGEANT BLUFF TO IDA GROVE.

THIS IS RAGBRAI’S 49TH ANNIVERSARY AND THE FIRST TIME SGT. BLUFF HAS BEEN THE STARTING POINT SINCE 2006.