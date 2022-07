NEW DETAILS ON SOUTH SIOUX SHOOTING

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS CONFIRMED THURSDAY NIGHT’S INCIDENT AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY WAS AN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING THAT INVOLVED A CITY POLICE OFFICER.

SOUTH SIOUX POLICE CHIEF ED MAHON SAYS THE INCIDENT STARTED WHEN PARAMEDICS RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A POSSIBLE OVERDOSE AT THE APARTMENT COMPLEX ON 320 EAST 12TH AROUND 7:50 P.M:

GERMEK1 OC……….A PERIMETER. :17

CHIEF MAHON SAYS OFFICERS BEGAN SECURING THE BUILDING AND EVACUATING OTHER RESIDENTS WHEN THE SUSPECT, 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK OF SOUTH SIOUX CITY, OPENED FIRE:

GERMEK2 OC…………ONE TIME. :14

GERMEK WAS THEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TAKEN TO MERCYONE WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

BECAUSE IT WAS AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING, THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WAS CALLED IN TO BE THE LEAD INVESTIGATIVE AGENCY:

GERMEK3 OC………WAY TO GO. :12

GERMEK WAS TREATED AND RELEASED FROM MERCYONE AND TAKEN TO THE DAKOTA COUNTY JAIL, BUT IS NOW HOSPITALIZED AGAIN FOR A MEDICAL CONDITION UNRELATED TO THE INCIDENT.

THE UNIDENTIFIED OFFICER WHO FIRED THE SHOT IS NOW ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE:

GERMEK4 OC………GOOD TO GO. :18

NO OFFICERS OR PARAMEDICS WERE INJURED DURING THE INCIDENT AND CHARGES ARE PENDING AGAINST GERMEK.