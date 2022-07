MILLER CALLS FOR LEGALIZATION OF FENTANYL TEST STRIPS IN IOWA

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER SAYS THE RAPID INCREASE IN FENTANYL-RELATED DEATHS NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED WITH THE LEGALIZATION OF FENTANYL TEST STRIPS

MILLER SAYS THERE SHOULD ALSO BE EXPANDED USE OF NALOXONE — WHICH CAN REVERSE AN OPIOID OVERDOSE.

MILLER WAS JOINED BY FELLOW DEMOCRAT AND STORY COUNTY SHERIFF PAUL FITZGERALD, WHO SAYS FENTANYL TEST STRIPS DETECT THE PRESENCE OF THE DRUG AND CAN HELP SAVE LIVES.

MILLER ALSO URGES PEOPLE TO SEEK TREATMENT FOR THEIR DRUG ADDICTION.

HE SAYS HE TALKED WITH A FEW LEGISLATIVE LEADERS THIS PAST SESSION ABOUT MAKING THE FENTANYL TEST STRIPS LEGAL.

MILLER IS RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION AND SAYS HE HOPES THIS WILL BE A BIPARTISAN ISSUE.

Radio Iowa