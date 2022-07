IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPS

IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SAYS THE STATE’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE DROPPED TO TWO-POINT-SIX PERCENT IN JUNE, DOWN ONE-TENTH OF A PERCENT FROM MAY.

I-W-D DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THAT NUMBER REPRESENTS ANOTHER MILESTONE.

SHE SAYS TWO-SIX IS WHERE WE WERE IN FEBRUARY OF 2020, BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. LEISURE AND HOSPITALITY INDUSTRIES SAW THE BIGGEST JOB GAINS.

MANUFACTURING ADDED 700 JOBS IN JUNE, AN INCREASE FOR THE SEVENTH STRAIGHT MONTH.

TOWNSEND SAYS ONE OF THE BIGGEST ISSUES FOR EMPLOYERS IS WORKERS WHO TAKE A JOB, THEN QUIT AFTER A SHORT TIME.