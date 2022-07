DOVER APPOINTED AS NEBRASKA STATE SENATOR

NORTHEAST NEBRASKA HAS A NEW STATE SENATOR.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS APPOINTED BUSINESSMAN ROB DOVER OF NORFOLK TO REPRESENT DISTRICT 19 IN THE NEBRASKA LEGISLATURE.

DOVER WILL SERVE THE REMAINDER OF THE UNEXPIRED TERM UNTIL JANUARY OF 2025.

RICKETTS SAYS DOVER HAS A STRONG BUSINESS BACKGROUND:

DOVER WAS THEN SWORN INTO OFFICE BY THE NEBRASKA SECRETARY OF STATE.

DISTRICT 19 REPRESENTS MADISON COUNTY AND THE SOUTHERN PORTION OF PIERCE COUNTY.