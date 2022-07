SUTER OUT AS UNITYPOINT ST. LUKE’S PRESIDENT

BOTH OF SIOUX CITY’S MAJOR HOSPITALS ARE NOW IN SEARCH OF A NEW PRESIDENT.

LORENZO SUTER, THE PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF UNITYPOINT HEALTH, HAS DEPARTED THE HOSPITAL, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY.

LEAH GLASGO, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF UNITYPOINT HEALTH FORT DODGE, WILL ASSUME INTERIM LEADERSHIP FOR SIOUX CITY.

GLASGO WILL PARTNER WITH CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER SUE ERICKSON AND THE SIOUX CITY SENIOR TEAM IN OVERSEEING UNITYPOINT.

SUTER BEGAN HIS DUTIES AT UNITYPOINT LAST JULY 19TH, HAVING COME TO SIOUX CITY FROM BEING C-E-O AT A FORT WAYNE, INDIANA HOSPITAL.

UNITYPOINT WILL BEGIN THE SEARCH FOR A NEW C-E-O SOON.

JUST OVER A WEEK AGO, MERCYONE WESTERN IOWA PRESIDENT BETH HUGHES ANNOUNCED SHE WAS LEAVING IN AUGUST FOR A HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IN BUFFALO, NEW YORK.

A SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HER SUCCESSOR.