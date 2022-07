SIOUX CITY WOMAN DIES IN NEBRASKA CRASH

A 19-YEAR-OLD SIOUX CITY WOMAN IS DEAD FOLLOWING A CRASH ON INTERSTATE 80 IN DAWSON COUNTY.

THE DAWSON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS EMMA KERR WAS ASLEEP IN THE BACK SEAT OF A VEHICLE WHOSE TIRE BLEW OUT ON TUESDAY EVENING.

THE 16-YEAR-OLD DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE, WHICH THEN ROLLED OVER AND EJECTED KERR, WHO WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT AND LATER DIED AT A KEARNEY HOSPITAL.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS WEARING A SEATBELT AND WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

A GO-FUND ME PAGE HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR KERR.