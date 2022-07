ONE PERSON WAS INJURED WHEN A SOUTHBOUND CAR ON INTERSTATE 29 WENT OFF OF THE HIGHWAY AT SGT BLUFF AND ROLLED INTO THE AREA NEAR THE I-29 NORTHBOUND ENTRY RAMP AROUND 2 P.M.

SGT. BLUFF POLICE SAY THE MALE DRIVER OF THAT VEHICLE APPARENTLY SUFFERED A MEDICAL CONDITION WHILE DRIVING, CROSSED THE MEDIAN AND ROLLED.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.

THE UNIDENTIFIED MAN WAS THE ONLY OCCUPANT OF THE CAR.

SGT. BLUFF FIRE RESCUE ALSO RESPONDED TO THE SCENE.