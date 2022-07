THERE ARE FEW DETAILS AVAILABLE REGARDING A SHOTS FIRED CALL AT A SOUTH SIOUX CITY APARTMENT COMPLEX THURSDAY NIGHT.

POLICE AND DAKOTA COUNTY DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS AT 320 EAST 12TH STREET AFTER 7:30 P.M.

ONE PERSON WAS REPORTEDLY TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER, BUT AUTHORITIES HAD NOT RELEASED INFORMATION ON WHO THAT WAS AS OF 11:20 P.M.

SOME RESIDENTS AT THE COMPLEX WERE EVACUATED DURING THE INCIDENT.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WAS CALLED IN TO CONDUCT AN INVESTIGATION.