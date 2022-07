LOCAL RAGBRAI OFFICIALS READY FOR WHATEVER MOTHER NATURE BRINGS THIS WEEKEND

EMERGENCY OFFICIALS ARE READY IN SGT. BLUFF TO DEAL WITH HEAT OR SEVERE STORMS FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI THIS WEEKEND.

THE CITY IS THE STARTING POINT FOR THE ANNUAL BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA, AND SGT. BLUFF FIRE CHIEF ANTHONY GAUL SAYS HIS FIRE STATION WILL BE THE COMMAND POST TO DEAL WITH WHATEVER MOTHER NATURE HAS IN STORE:

THERE ARE 14 CAMPGROUNDS AROUND SGT. BLUFF SET UP FOR RAGBRAI ATTENDEES:

GAUL SAYS THERE IS ANOTHER TOOL AVAILABLE IF THERE ARE STRONG THUNDERSTORMS:

THERE ARE ALSO YARD SIGNS AVAILABLE AT SGT. BLUFF CITY HALL FOR LOCAL RESIDENTS TO DISPLAY, OFFERING SHELTER IN THEIR HOME TO BIKE RIDERS IN CASE OF SEVERE WEATHER.