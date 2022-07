FRANKEN TO CAMPAIGN IN NORTHWEST IOWA

THE DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR THE U.S. SENATE SEAT IN THE UPCOMING NOVEMBER ELECTION WILL BE CAMPAIGNING IN NORTHWEST IOWA THIS WEEKEND.

RETIRED 3-STAR ADMIRAL MIKE FRANKEN WILL BE IN SIOUX CITY FRIDAY EVENING AT A RAGBRAI KICK OFF EVENT.

FRANKEN WILL BE AT BEER CAN ALLEY, LOCATED AT 1109 4TH STREET FROM 6PM UNTIL 7 PM.

ON SATURDAY MORNING, FRANKEN WILL HOLD A MEET AND GREET AT THE ONAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY LOCATED AT 707 IOWA AVENUE FROM 9 AM TO 10 AM

THEN ON SUNDAY, FRANKEN WILL APPEAR IN SAC CITY AT THE COMMUNITY RECREATION CENTER AT 1015 W. MAIN STREET FROM NOON UNTIL 1 PM.