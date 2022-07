WHERE TO PARK IN SGT BLUFF FOR RAGBRAI

THE FIRST BIKE RIDERS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS ARE BEGINNING TO ARRIVE IN SERGEANT BLUFF TO PREPARE FOR THE START OF RAGBRAI, THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

AROUND 28,000 PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED IN THE METRO AREA FOR RAGBRAI FOR THE OPENING FESTIVITIES THIS WEEKEND.

ANDREA JOHNSON OF THE SGT. BLUFF CITY COUNCIL AND THE CITY’S RAGBRAI COMMITTEE SAYS THEY WOULD LIKE DRIVERS TO AVOID THE MAIN BUSINESS DISTRICT AS THE BIKERS ARRIVE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS:

ON SATURDAY A SERIES OF CONCERTS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES WILL BEGIN AROUND NOON.

JOHNSON SAYS THERE WILL BE DESIGNATED PARKING AREAS AND SHUTTLES AROUND SGT. BLUFF, INCLUDING THE MAIN CAMPGROUND AREA, TO TRANSPORT VISITORS INTO THE RAGBRAI ACTIVITY AREA:

LOCAL TRAFFIC IS ASKED TO COME IN ON HIGHWAY 75/SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD OR TO USE OLD LAKEPORT ROAD.

YOU CAN PARK AT THE SGT. BLUFF HIGH SCHOOL AND GET A SHUTTLE FROM THERE:

THIS IS RAGBRAI’S 49TH ANNIVERSARY AND THE FIRST TIME SGT. BLUFF HAS BEEN THE STARTING POINT SINCE 2006.