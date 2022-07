SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW TRADES BLDG

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS BROKEN GROUND ON A NEW CONSTRUCTION TRADES BUILDING.

SCHOOL BOARD VICE PRESIDENT TAYLOR GOODVIN SAYS THE $4.15 MILLION DOLLAR FACILITY WILL ALLOW CAREER ACADEMY STUDENTS TO GAIN HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS IN THE TRADES INDUSTRY:

TRADES1 OC…..A SHOPS CLASS. :15

GOODVIN SAYS THE 12,000 SQUARE FOOT FACILITY WILL PROVIDE SOME CAREER OPPORTUNITIES LOCALLY IN SOME FIELDS IN NEED OF SKILLED WORKERS:

TRADES2 OC…….OUR KEY THING. :17

THE NEW TRADES CONSTRUCTION BUILDING WILL BE ADDED TO THE DISTRICT’S EXISTING HARRY HOPKINS BUILDING IN THE 3000 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75 NORTH.

IT IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN THE FALL OF 2023.