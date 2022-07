SIOUX CITY ASKS FOR INPUT ON DOWNTOWN INFRASTRUCTURE

THIS FRIDAY, SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS WILL HOST A POP-UP EVENT TO SHOW DETAILS OF THE DOWNTOWN INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION PLAN.

CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS THE CITY AND J-E-O CONSULTING GROUP WILL HAVE A TABLE SET UP WITH DETAILS OF THE PROPOSED PLAN.

DTPLAN1 OC…SHARE THEIR VOICES. :21

NO FORMAL PRESENTATION IS PLANNED, AND ATTENDEES MAY DROP IN AT ANY TIME:

DTPLAN2 OC……….VOICE ON THAT. :13

THE EVENT WILL BE HELD WITH FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY FROM 11:00 A.M. TO 1:30 P.M. SO YOU CAN HAVE LUNCH AND MAYBE EVEN WIN A PRIZE:

DTPLAN3 OC……THAN YOU THINK. :17

THE PLANNING AREA COVERS 126 BLOCKS IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN, INCLUDING FROM WESLEY PARKWAY TO FLOYD BOULEVARD AND FROM GORDON DRIVE TO 8TH STREET.

THE DOWNTOWN INFRASTRUCTURE RECONSTRUCTION PLAN WILL BE COMPLETED IN EARLY 2023.