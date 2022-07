IOWA APPEALS COURT DENIES FORMER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL’S SEX DISCRIMINATION CASE

A FORMER SIOUX CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HAS LOST HER APPEAL AGAINST THE CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT THAT SHE WAS A VICTIM OF SEX DISCRIMINATION WHEN HER EMPLOYMENT WITH THE DISTRICT ENDED.

DAWN STANSBURY HAD APPEALED A WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT RULING THAT SHE FAILED TO PROVE THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION HAD DISCRIMINATED AGAINST HER.

THE IOWA COURT OF APPEALS UPHELD THAT DECISION BY FORMER CHIEF DISTRICT JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER.

THE COURT OF APPEALS RULED THAT STANSBURY FAILED TO DEMONSTRATE SHE WAS SUBJECTED TO INTOLERABLE WORKING CONDITIONS, SO THEY AFFIRMED THE DISTRICT COURT’S GRANT OF SUMMARY JUDGMENT ON HER CLAIM SHE WAS CONSTRUCTIVELY DISCHARGED..

STANSBURY, THE FORMER PRINCIPAL OF MORNINGSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL,, ACCUSED ADMINISTRATORS OF FORCING HER FROM HER JOB BECAUSE OF HER AGE AND GENDER.

STANSBURY HAD BEEN WITH THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SINCE 2001, AND A PRINCIPAL SINCE 2005 WHEN SHE RESIGNED IN AUGUST OF 2018 CLAIMING THE MOVE WAS MADE UNDER DURESS.