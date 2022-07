WELLS ICE CREAM PARLOR & CENTER CELEBRATES AWARD

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD FROM THE IOWA TOURISM CONFERENCE IS NOW ON DISPLAY AT ITS NEW HOME AT THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER & ICE CREAM PARLOR IN LE MARS.

THE AWARD HAD BEEN ANNOUNCED DURING THE IOWA TOURISM CONFERENCE IN APRIL WITH THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD DETERMINED BY CONFERENCE ATTENDEE VOTES.

SHANNON RODENBURG, SENIOR MANAGER AT THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER, SAID.IT’S A TRUE TESTAMENT TO ALL THE WORK BEING DONE AT THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER AND IN LE MARS TO POSITION THE ICE CREAM CAPITAL OF THE WORLD AS A MUST-SEE-AND-VISIT DESTINATION.

TO CELEBRATE THE OCCASION THE WELLS STAFF AND ATTENDEES FILLED THE TROPHY WITH BLUE BUNNY “BUNNY TRACKS ” ICE CREAM.

THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER WAS ALSO AWARDED THE OUTSTANDING DINING BUSINESS IN THE METRO CATEGORY.

THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER & ICE CREAM PARLOR IS OPEN MONDAY-SATURDAY 9AM-10PM AND SUNDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 10PM.