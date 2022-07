SOUTH DAKOTA WRAPPED UP THE 2022 FISCAL YEAR WITH A BIG BUDGET SURPLUS.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS THE STATE HAD AN EXTRA 115-MILLION DOLLARS WHEN IT CLOSED OUT THE YEAR ON JUNE 30TH.

SHE SAYS THE REVENUE WAS HIGHER THAN ESTIMATED.

NOEM CREDITED A CONSERVATIVE GOVERNMENT, LOW REGULATION AND BUSINESS-FRIENDLY POLICIES.