SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING LIFE SENTENCE DIES IN PRISON

A SIOUX CITY MAN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR KIDNAPPING AND STABBING A WOMAN HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON.

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS OFFICIALS SAY 56-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM BARBEE DIED SATURDAY IN THE STATE PRISON AT FORT DODGE FROM AN UNEXPECTED MEDICAL EMERGENCY..

BARBEE WAS 17 WHEN HE KIDNAPPED A WOMAN AT KNIFEPOINT FROM THE PARKING LOT OF A SIOUX CITY GROCERY STORE.

HE PLEADED GUILTY TO KIDNAPPING, ATTEMPTED MURDER AND THEFT AND WAS SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON IN 1983.

BARBEE WAS ONE OF SEVEN INMATES RESENTENCED IN 2012 TO LIFE WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF PAROLE, AFTER THE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULED THAT SENTENCING A JUVENILE TO DIE IN PRISON IS CRUEL AND UNUSUAL PUNISHMENT.

BARBEE WAS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR BEFORE THE IOWA BOARD OF PAROLE ON JULY 27TH. THE BOARD HAD DENIED HIM RELEASE AFTER PREVIOUS REVIEWS.

AN AUTOPSY WILL BE CONDUCTED BY THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER TO DETERMINE CAUSE OF DEATH.

FOUL PLAY IS NOT SUSPECTED.