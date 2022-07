LEGACY OF UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 232 CONTINUES IN SIOUXLAND

TUESDAY, JULY 19TH IS THE 33RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRASH OF UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 232 AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IN SIOUX CITY.

AN EXHIBIT HONORING THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE BY SIOUXLAND AND THE CREW OF THE PASSENGER AIRLINER IS ON PERMANENT DISPLAY AT THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR LARRY FINLEY SAYS VISITORS ARE STILL COMING TO LEARN ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED THAT DAY WHERE 184 OF THE 296 PASSENGERS AND CREW SURVIVED THE FIERY CARTWHEEL CRASH INTO THE NEARBY CORNFIELD:

THE PILOT, CAPTAIN AL HAYNES, HAD RADIOED THAT THE JETLINER HAD LOST ALL HYDRAULICS AND HE COULD ONLY MAKE RIGHT MIDAIR TURNS WITH DIFFICULTY.

SIOUX CITY WAS THE CLOSEST AIRPORT HE COULD ATTEMPT TO LAND AT, AND THAT GAVE EMERGENCY RESCUE AND FIRE UNTIS FROM THE TRI-STATE AREA A CHANCE TO GET TO THE AIRPORT AND WAIT FOR THE PLANE:

THE UNITS FROM IOWA, NEBRASKA AND SOUTH DAKOTA WERE ALL ON DIFFERENT RADIO FREQUENCIES AND THE CRASH RESPONSE BROUGHT CHANGES TO THAT ISSUE:

FINLEY SAYS SINCE THAT DAY, CREW MEMBERS, PASSENGERS AND RELATIVES AND FRIENDS OF THOSE WHO DIED IN THE CRASH COME TO THE MUSEUM, MANY DURING THIS TIME OF THE YEAR:

THE AIR MUSEUM IS LOCATED NEAR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT AT 2600 EXPEDITION COURT.