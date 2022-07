THE 58TH ANNUAL PORT OF SIOUX CITY RIVER-CADE PARADE TAKES PLACE WEDNESDAY EVENING.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE PARADE HAS A NEW ROUTE:

CADE2 OC………SMILE CONTEST. :18

THIS YEAR’S PARADE MARSHALLS ARE RUSS AND DIANA WOOLEY OF LAMB PRODUCTIONS.

THE RIVER CADE ROYALTY WILL BE CROWNED THIS SATURDAY, JULY 23RD, AT 2.P.M. IN THE MARRIOTT TERRACE BALLROOM.