SGT. BLUFF GETS READY FOR RAGBRAI RIDERS

SEVERAL THOUSAND BICYCLE RIDERS AND THEIR FAMILIES AND SUPPORT PEOPLE WILL START ARRIVING IN SERGEANT BLUFF LATER THIS WEEK FOR RAGBRAI…THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

ANDREA JOHNSON OF THE SGT. BLUFF CITY COUNCIL IS ON THE CITY’S RAGBRAI COMMITTEE, AND SAYS THEY EXPECT THE FIRST RIDERS TO ARRIVE AROUND MIDWEEK:

JOHNSON SAYS THE TOWN HAS BEEN PREPARING FOR THE LAST FEW MONTHS, INCLUDING PUTTING UP A NEW BRICK ENTRYWAY WELCOME SIGN OVER THE CITY’S MAIN STREET:

STARTING AT NOON SATURDAY, THERE WILL BE A VARIETY OF MUSICAL ENTERTAINMENT FOR THE RIDERS, AND THEN JOHNSON HOPES THE TOWN WILL GIVE THEM A BIG SENDOFF AS THEY START PEDALING ACROSS THE STATE SUNDAY MORNING:

IT’S THE 49TH ANNIVERSARY OF RAGBRAI AND THE FIRST TIME SGT. BLUFF HAS BEEN THE STARTING POINT SINCE 2006.

THE FIRST DAYS RIDE WILL SEE BIKE RIDERS MAKE THEIR WAY FROM SERGEANT BLUFF TO IDA GROVE.

DAY TWO ENDS IN POCAHONTAS WITH DAY THREE FINISHING IN EMMETSBURG.

DAY FOUR FEATURES A 100 MILE TREK FROM EMMETSBURG TO MASON CITY.

OTHER OVERNIGHT STOPS INCLUDE CHARLES CITY AND WEST UNION WITH THE RIDE FINISHING IN LANSING ON JULY 30TH.