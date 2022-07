GASOLINE PRICES CONTINUE TO DROP ACROSS IOWA.

TODAY’S (MONDAY) FIGURES FROM TRIPLE-A SHOWS THE AVERAGE PRICE OF REGULAR-UNLEADED IN IOWA IS FOUR DOLLARS, 37 CENTS A GALLON — THAT’S 16 CENTS A GALLON CHEAPER THAN IT WAS A WEEK AGO.

IOWA’S AVERAGE PRICE IS ALSO CHEAPER THAN THE CURRENT NATIONAL AVERAGE OF FOUR-52 A GALLON.

THE CHEAPEST AVERAGE GAS PRICE IN IOWA CAN BE FOUND IN HENRY COUNTY AT FOUR-OH-FIVE A GALLON.

THE MOST EXPENSIVE IS IN NORTHWEST IOWA’S CLAY COUNTY AT FOUR-63 A GALLON.