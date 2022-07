FIRE DAMAGES SIOUX CITY WAREHOUSE

A FIRE EARLY MONDAY CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A SIOUX CITY WAREHOUSE STRUCTURE ALONG STEUBEN STREET.

LT. JOHN NELSEN SAYS SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CREWS WERE DISPATCHED TO 1530 STEUBEN STREET AROUND 2 A.M.AND FOUND THE BUILDING IN FLAMES:

STEUBEN1 OC…………. UPON THEM. :21

THOSE PROPANE TANKS USED FOR FORKLIFTS INSIDE THE STRUCTURE RUPTURED CAUSING EXPLOSIONS THAT FURTHER WEAKENED THE ONE STORY BUILDING.

DUE TO HIGH HEAT AND WEAKENING OF THE STRUCTURE, FIREFIGHTERS EXITED THE WAREHOUSE AND WATER WAS APPLIED FROM THE EXTERIOR.

THERE WERE NO EMPLOYEES INSIDE THE STRUCTURE AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

NELSEN SAYS THE INVESTIGATION OF A POSSIBLE CAUSE IS CONTINUING:

STEUBEN2 OC……..OF FIRE DAMAGE. :20

THE STRUCTURE HAS BEEN RED-TAGGED BY CITY INSPECTION SERVICES.

SEVERAL TRACTOR-TRAILERS PARKED NEAR THE STRUCTURE ALSO WERE DAMAGED.