SGT. BLUFF MAN CHARGED WITH ENTICING 14 YEAR OLD

A SERGEANT BLUFF MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ENTICING A MINOR AND PROSTITUTION FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION BY SIOUX CITY POLICE AND THE FBI.

AUTHORITIES SAY 39-YEAR-OLD ANDREW HELLER ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTED TO ENTICE A 14 YEAR OLD GIRL INTO ENGAGING IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY.

THE FBI HAD MONITORED COMMUNICATION IN WHERE HELLER REQUESTED TO HAVE SEX WITH THE 14 YEAR OLD AND WAS GOING TO PAY HER TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS.

THE SUSPECT WAS CAUGHT BY SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS AND THE FBI IN FURTHERANCE OF THE CRIME.

HELLER WAS IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MEANT TO BE SHARED WITH THE MINOR, AN UNOPENED BOX OF CONDOMS AND OVER TWO HUNDRED DOLLARS IN CASH.

HE IS FREE ON BOND FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.WITH A COURT APPEARANCE SET FOR JULY 25TH.